CLEVELAND (WJW) – A person suspected of shooting at a Cleveland police van and setting a stolen car on fire Tuesday is in police custody.

FOX 8 responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at MLK Ave. and Superior Ave.

Police say a crime scene van was shot at while the suspect was driving by. No one was hurt.

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw a bullet hole in the driver’s door.

The suspect was taken into custody around midnight Wednesday around West 75th and Madison in Cleveland.

The suspect has not been identified.