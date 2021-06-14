Man suspected of stabbing elderly woman in her bed arraigned in Mansfield; bond set at $1 million

** Video above shows coverage of the suspect’s arrest**

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The 19-year-old charged with felonious assault in the stabbing of a 74-year-old woman in her bed was arraigned in court today.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Izzac Lawhorn is suspected of breaking into the Brookfield Drive apartment of the victim on June 3 and stabbing her more than 30 times while she was in bed, Mansfield police said.

Lawhorn was arrested on June 12 by local police and the U.S. Marshals from an apartment on East Cook Road. The suspect reportedly was taken into custody without incident.

The victim is reportedly continuing her road to recovery.

While detectives believe the suspect acted alone in what they’re calling a random attack, an investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call detectives at 419-755-9748.