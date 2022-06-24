FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville. The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and a 6-year-old girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.

Dayton police told FOX 8 sister station WDTN that they responded to a domestic dispute at the home the night before the bodies were found. Investigators believe the suspect shot the 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter shortly after officers left.