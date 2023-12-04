BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (WJW) – A 10-month-old baby that was missing after his mother was found dead has also been found deceased.

The child’s mother was found dead inside a home in Teton County on November 30.

911 dispatchers heard a disturbance on the phone, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they found Kali Jean Randall dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said how she died.

An Amber Alert was issued for the baby the same night as police issued a warrant for the woman’s husband, who is also the child’s father, Jeremy Best.

The sheriff’s office in Bonneville County says hunters called 911 Saturday about a man who was naked on the side of the road.

Deputies identified the man as Best.

Near the area where deputies found Best’s vehicle, they also found the body of 10-month-old Zeke Best.

Zeke Best, Jeremy Best

The child’s cause of death has not been determined.

Investigators have not said how the child died.

He is set to be arraigned on charges this week.