Man suspected at shooting Cleveland officers on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a man who shot at officers as they responded to an aggravated burglary call.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman called the police and said her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home.

The woman was returning home with her children at the time.

The same man is accused of breaking into her home and assaulting her Tuesday night.

When police arrived in the 630 block of E. 96th St., the suspect was in the driveway.

Police say the man opened fire at the officers.

Cleveland police say an officer returned fire.

The suspect ran away on foot.

Investigators are working to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect.

He has not been identified.