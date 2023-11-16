AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man surrendered to Akron police after a nearly two-hour standoff Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, William Genet, 47, surrendered to police just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Herberich Avenue.

Police originally responded to the home in relation to a domestic incident involving Genert and other family members around 7:15 p.m.

According to the release, it was reported that Genet assaulted a 28-year-old man inside the home and made threats to harm himself and others.

When officers arrived, the victim and a 42-year-old woman were already out of the house. Genet had barricaded himself inside and was believed to be armed, according to the release.

Members of the Crisis Intervention Team helped to de-escalate the situation as Genet was described as being highly agitated. Akron SWAT Team also responded to the scene, according to the release.

Eventually, Geney surrendered to police without incident. He was charged with domestic violence and domestic violence menacing and was taken to the Summit County Jail, according to the release.