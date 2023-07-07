CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Video of his arrest went viral and now a local man has filed a lawsuit against the Cleveland Heights Police Department and the officers who arrested him.

Demetrius Kern was arrested back in September after he approached a Cleveland Heights police officer who he said was driving recklessly.

Friday, attorneys Christopher Wiest and Thomas Burns filed a federal lawsuit in Cleveland on Kern’s behalf against Cleveland Heights and police officers Carli Lewis and Sgt. Naftali Wolf.

“Why were they continually escalating this situation? I think and we’ve alleged that it absolutely has to do with the race of our client,” said Burns.

The lawsuit alleges the officers’ actions showed a racial bias against Kern and his constitutional rights were violated.

“There needs to be reform. We’ve alleged what is called a Monell claim in court, which means there is a system-wide problem in the city, so therefore the city is liable,” said Weist.

The city of Cleveland Heights said they only just received the lawsuit Friday afternoon. They are reviewing it and will have a comment at a later time.

Shortly after the video went viral, the Mayor of Cleveland Heights formed a bureau within the department that would handle citizen complaints and formalize accountability.

“Incidents like this make it more dangerous for the officers that do their job when you have people out there flagrantly violating the Constitution,” said Weist.

Attorneys say the city has 20 days to respond.