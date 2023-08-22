CAY SAL, Bahamas (WJW) – A Coast Guard crew spotted a sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal in the Bahamas Friday.

That led to the discovery of a man who had been stranded on the island for 3 days.

“Aircrew located a man stranded on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication,” a press release states.

The man said he was stranded after he had boat problems.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. “Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said the rescued man was in good health.