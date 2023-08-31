NORFOLK, Nebraska (WJW) – Howdy Doody the Watusi bull gave people quite a surprise when he road shotgun with his owner.

It happened in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Lee Meyer took a cruise down US-257 with Howdy Doody, leading to a flood of calls to police.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle,” Police Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska.

Credit: News Channel Nebraska via Storyful

The officers pulled over Meyer and Howdy Doody and let them off with a warning.

Police asked Meyer to take the bull back home, according to reports.

Watusi bulls weigh up to 1600 lbs.

Local media reports no one was hurt and that Howdy Doody and Meyer are safe back at home.