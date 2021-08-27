Man steals mortuary van, body on gurney rolls out: police

CONYERS, Ga. (WJW) — A Georgia man faces charges after allegedly stealing a mortuary van, causing a body on a gurney to fall out.

According to Conyers Police Department, the van was parked at a crematory. When the suspect, Kijon Griffin, 23, fled in the van, the gurney rolled out of the open back hatch and into the parking lot where it came to rest.

Personnel on site were able to secure the body.

Police chased Griffin, who hit multiple vehicles on the interstate. A tire blew on the van causing him to stop and run on foot.

Griffin later turned himself into police.