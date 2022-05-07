MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information on the stabbing death of a man in Maple Heights on Friday.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to 18119 Mapleboro Ave. for a report of a man stabbed, according to a release from Maple Heights police.

Police say they found the victim in the living room and he was taken to Marymount Hospital where he died.

A woman, who police say was at the residence, was detained and taken to the Maple Heights Police Department to speak with officers further.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or click here.