LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A man died after being stabbed during a carjacking in Lorain.

Officers responded to Oberlin Avenue near West 44th Street at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim, 68-year-old Jon Jarnagin, with severe stab wounds in the parking lot. He later died.

Lorain police said they found his car less than a mile from the scene.

They determined it was a targeted attack and arrested 45-year-old Glenn F. Bragg. He was charged with murder and taken to the Lorain County Jail.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 440-204-2105.