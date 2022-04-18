DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say an intoxicated man sped through the scene of a deadly crash and nearly hit two investigators before leading troopers on a chase in Pasco County, Florida on Sunday.

The initial crash, which was a hit-and-run, happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday along U.S. Highway 301, just south of Derosier Road in Dade City.

Troopers said a silver or white sedan was heading northbound and left the road for unknown reasons before it hit a traffic sign, went back onto the road and hit a 49-year-old woman who was walking on the grass shoulder.

The woman died of her injuries.

About an hour later, troopers observed a 2005 Chevy pickup truck heading northbound at a high rate of speed.

The driver, 23-year-old Thomas Krummen, ignored their commands to stop and drove through the crash scene, running over the victim’s body parts, authorities said.

Then he led troopers on a 10-minute chase, according to the Highway Patrol.

Dash camera video shows an FHP sergeant performing a PIT maneuver to stop him on CR-78 and SR-471 in Webster.

Krummen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, driving while license revoked and false imprisonment of two passengers.

Troopers are still looking for the driver responsible for the initial hit-and-run crash that killed the woman.

Their car is believed to be a silver Dodge vehicle, either sedan or low front end-type van.

Anyone with information can contact Florida Highway Patrol at 813-632-6859.