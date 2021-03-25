Man sought in arson of downtown restaurant during May 30 riot

(Watch previous coverage on the May 30 riots in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an arson.

It happened at Rebol, a café on Public Square in downtown Cleveland, during the rioting on May 30.

The ATF said there is a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire. Anyone with tips should call 888-ATF-TIPS.

On May 30, a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent and stretched into the early-morning hours. Windows were smashed on dozens of downtown businesses, including much of East 4th Street. Local and federal authorities continue to investigate and file.