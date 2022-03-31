CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Heights police detectives are asking for your help in identifying a man they would like to talk to in connection with a shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at about 6:10 p.m. on March 21 at Cain Park.

The victim was playing basketball with his friends when he was shot. Police said he was not involved in the shooting, but got hit by a stray bullet.

He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Police released a picture of a man wearing a red jacket and blue jeans, and carrying a black back pack. Police said the man was seen leaving the park shortly after the shooting and they would like to talk to him.

No arrests have been made in the case.

According to reports, two men were shooting at each other. One was standing near a hill area south of the basketball court and the other was standing on a path near the court