Man ‘snapped’ before killing 4 and dumping bodies in a field: Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WJW) — An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people” was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation.

Suggs is jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse.

The bodies of Matthew Pettus, 26, Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm, were found by a farmer in a cornfield on Sept. 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, Wisconsin, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

Authorities said all four had gunshot wounds to the head.

According to ABC News, a criminal complaint detailed more about the 4 deaths.

Nitosha Flug-Presley, who was in the front passenger seat, had been shot in the mouth, Pettus had two gunshot wounds to the back of his head, Foreman had a gunshot wound to the face and another gunshot wound to the top of the head, and Sturm had a gunshot wound to the left cheek, the complaint said.

This booking photo released by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 shows Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38. Suggs, one of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona. Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Ariz., on Friday, Sept. 17.(Dunn County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Law enforcement believes that Suggs was at a bar with 3 of the victims in St. Paul, Minnesota hours before the bodies were found.

Police believe after the killings, he drove the bodies in the SUV to Wisconsin and Suggs’ father followed him.

Investigators say he got a ride back from the crime scene with his dad.

Six spent shell casings and Suggs’ bloody driver’s license were found in the vehicle, according to reports.