Man skips job interview to rob North Olmsted bank, police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW)– A man was robbing a bank while he was supposed to be at a job interview, according to North Olmsted police.

Bruce Morway, 57, of Cleveland, robbed the Key Bank at Great Northern Shopping Center on Feb. 11, police said. He claimed he had a weapon and no injuries were reported.

Police said he was identified by his parole officer, who saw his pictures on the news.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morway on Feb. 12. The same day, he was seen loitering at the Key Bank in Kamm’s Corners, but left before police arrived.

Two days later, he walked into a Dollar General store in Youngstown and asked they call police. He turned himself over to Youngstown officers.

Morway’s bond was set at $100,000 and he is being transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail.