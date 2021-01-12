Man shown on video smashing vehicle into gas pumps, threatening officers sentenced to over 20 years in prison

**For a previous story on this case, watch the video below

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A man who intentionally drove through fuel pumps at a gas station, causing a fire before he threatened police has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

Michael Craig, 60, was sentenced to 22 years minimum and 27 years maximum in prison on multiple charges including aggravated arson, felonious assault, vandalism, inducing panic, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

The incident was all caught on surveillance video.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says in February 2020 Craig intentionally drove through the pumps at GetGo on Mentor Avenue in Painesville Township, hitting vehicles and destroying property.

The collision caused a fire at the fuel pumps and caused the area to be evacuated.

Craig then resisted arrest and threatened responding deputies’ lives.

