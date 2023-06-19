AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man is recovering after being shot while waking in Akron Sunday afternoon.

Akron police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Brown Street around 1:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

Police found a 41-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, according to the release.

According to the victim, he was walking with another person when the came upon an unknown man sitting on a dirt bike. The man reportedly shot the victim before fleeing the scene on the dirt bike, according to the release.

Officers could not find the person who was also taking a walk with the victim. According to police, that person ran off after the shooting.

According to the release, the only description provided of the suspect was that he is reportedly a man in his 30s.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.