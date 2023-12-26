CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland detectives are working to identify the suspect in a Christmas Day shooting, the victim of which was found at a gas station on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of East 120th Street just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Patrolling officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds at the Gas USA St. Clair along St. Clair Avenue, according to a statement from a police spokesperson.

EMS workers transported the man to the hospital. Police did not release any details about his condition on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to call Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District detectives at 216-623-5518.