Man shot to death outside Canton home

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening.

Around 8 p.m. officers responded to the 1020 block of 13th St. NW on a report of a shooting death.

According to a press release, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times laying next to a vehicle in the driveway.

The victim, identified as Aaron Lucas, 29, was shot in the face, neck, and torso.

Lucas, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police haven’t released any suspect information.

The Canton detective bureau is investigating. If you have any tips, call (330)489-3144.