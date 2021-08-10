Man shot to death outside Canton home is father to 1-year-old twins shot last year; one died

Editor’s note: See a past report on the shooting of the twins in the video, above

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A man who was found shot to death outside his Canton home is the father of 1-year-old twins who were shot in July 2020, one of the twins died.

The victim, identified as Aaron Lucas, 29, was shot in the face, neck, and torso.

On Sunday around 8 p.m. when officers responded to the 1020 block of 13th St. NW on a report of a shooting death, they found Lucas had been shot multiple times and was laying on the driveway.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect is not in custody. The Canton detective bureau is investigating.

If you have any tips, call 330-489-3144.