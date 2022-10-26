CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after they say a man was shot in a market parking lot and died.

According to police reports, it happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of East 93rd Street.

When they arrived, officers found multiple casings and were notified that a man was taken to the hospital via private auto, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates the victim and others with him were involved in a conversation with multiple others in a vehicle in the parking lot, police say. As the vehicle drove away, shots were fired from inside the vehicle toward the victim’s group.

Members of the victim’s group then fired shots toward the vehicle that was driving away, according to police reports.

The Real Time Crime Center is assisting police with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a reward of up to $5,000 may be available.