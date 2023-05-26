CLEVELAND (WJW) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Cleveland driveway early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Harvard Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle in the driveway. He was later pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

According to police, investigators believe the victim showed up at the residence on his motorcycle while two women, including one who lived there, arrived in a car.

Then, two suspects wearing masks allegedly came over from a nearby yard, beat the man and shot him.

The suspects then drove off in an SUV, investigators say.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.