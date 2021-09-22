Man shot to death in Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Officers responded to an apartment at N. Moreland Blvd. and Larchmere Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

EMS reports they found the man dead on arrival.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Ashante Dortch.

Police were combing the area for evidence as FOX 8 crews were on the scene.

Investigators have not said what happened or whether they have a suspect in custody.

Call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463 if you have any information that can help police.