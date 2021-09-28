Man shot to death in car parked in the middle of the street in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at 1432 Gulf Rd. around 11:15 p.m. Monday night.

Officers found a 1998 Chevy Camaro stopped southbound in the street in front of a home at that location.

Police say the driver of the vehicle had been shot multiple times.

Lamar Hudson, 41, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators are asking you to contact them if you have any information at (440)326-1213.