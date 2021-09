CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the 1430 block of Scoville Ave. SW in reference to a shooting death just before 2 a.m.

Officers found a 31-year-old man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He has not been identified.

The coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene.

If you have information that can help police call (330)489-3144.