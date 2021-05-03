Man shot to death in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 48-year-old man.

According to the medical examiner’s office, around 5 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the area of E. Market St. and Buchtel Ave.

Officers found a man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The medical examiner’s office says the man has not been identified.

Akron police haven’t released any information on possible suspects.

If you can help, call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.