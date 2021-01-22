Man shot to death in Akron neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting death that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Park Lane Dr.

The area is a dead-end residential street.

Police say officers found a 35-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they’re trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

No suspects have been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

If you have information that can help, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.