Man shot to death getting out of his car in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old male.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was getting out of his car in the 700 block of Vales Ave. when he was shot multiple times.

There is no information about the suspect.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.