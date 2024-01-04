GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 20-year-old man shot several times on Wednesday night at a Pizza Hut is now in critical condition, police said.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to the Pizza Hut at 5526 Turney Road, according to a news release from Police Chief Mark Kaye. That’s just across the street from the Garfield Heights Police Department.

Officers found the 20-year-old man at the store. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center and is “currently in critical condition,” Kaye said.

A FOX 8 News camera spotted several evidence markers in the store and around the entrance:

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Garfield Heights man several blocks from the scene.

“Detectives are currently investigating the incident and charges have not been filed at this time,” Kaye wrote. “This appears to be an isolated incident with both males knowing each other prior to the altercation.”

The Turney Road Pizza Hut closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, according to the Pizza Hut website.