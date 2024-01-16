LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – A man wanted for the death of a 4-month-old puppy is in custody.

Police in Los Angeles arrested David Sumlin, 32, on Monday.

According to a press release, Sumlin killed the dog during an argument with his girlfriend on January 2.

“Sumlin held a pillow over the victim’s dog and pointed a firearm into the pillow,” the report states. “Sumlin then stated, ‘It’s either you or the dog.’”

Police say Sumlin fired two rounds into the pillow, striking the puppy.

The dog died at a local animal shelter.

Federal prosecutors told FOX 8 sister station KTLA that Sumlin had previously been convicted of at least four felonies, which included attempted robbery, assault with a firearm and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.

Sumlin is being held on a $50,000 bail.