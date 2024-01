CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 23-year-old man police said was shot multiple times near Mohican Park has died.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, near the parking lot of a playfield along Triskett Road, according to preliminary information from a city police spokesperson.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His death is now being investigated by homicide detectives.

Police did not release any more details on Tuesday morning.