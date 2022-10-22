MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.

According to a press release from the police department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 20 Florence Ave.

According to police, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated. There is no update on his condition.

Police say the investigation is active and detectives are on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call (419)755-9470.