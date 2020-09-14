Man shot, killed while walking home in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) —Cleveland Heights police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man that happened Saturday night.

According to a release from police, at around 10:08 p.m., the department received a call of gunshots in the area of Oakdale Road and Meadowbrook Blvd.

Police said officers found a man lying on the ground on Oakdale. The man, identified by police as Malik Moore, 23, was given first aid and then taken to University Hospitals where he died.

Cleveland Heights police said a preliminary investigation found that Moore was walking home when he was approached by an unknown person or people and shot multiple times.

There are no suspects at this time. An investigation continues.

If you have any information, you’re asked to please call the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the tip-line at 216-291-5010. You can remain anonymous.

