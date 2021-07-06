Man shot, killed while driving in Maple Heights; hits porch

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for help to identify the suspect who they say shot and killed a man who was driving in Maple Heights.

On Monday around 8:30 p.m., officers went to the 5500 block of Clement Street, for a call about shots fired and a SUV that hit a residence, according to a release from the Maple Heights Police Department.

When officers got there, they say they found a black Ford SUV that struck the porch of a residence.

The 22-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to Marymount Hospital where he died from a single bullet wound in his back, according to the release. Two male passengers were not injured.

Police say the victim’s SUV was followed by the suspect in his vehicle, who then shot the victim.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver SUV or truck with a sunroof.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or email Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or text TIP657 to CRIMES (274637).