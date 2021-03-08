Man shot, killed trying to sell dirt bike to Facebook Marketplace buyer; suspect arrested

HARVEY, La. (WJW) — A Louisiana man who tried to sell a dirt bike to a buyer he met on Facebook Marketplace was found dead Monday morning, authorities report.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday sometime between 10 a.m. and noon.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Joseph Vindel, had met up with the suspect, 20-year-old Jalen Harvey, at an apartment complex. Vindel intended to sell his dirt bike to Harvey.

During the course of the transaction, Harvey reportedly shot and killed Vindel.

Man arrested after Harvey robbery/homicide–full release below pic.twitter.com/OmgeuZcI7C — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) March 8, 2021

The sheriff’s office reports that Harvey then drove the victim’s car away from the apartment complex and abandoned it in New Orleans.

Sunday evening, Vindel’s family filed a missing persons report with police. Authorities were able to identify his last known location as Harvey’s apartment complex.

When they arrived at the complex, officials found the dirt bike on a patio and made contact with Harvey.

Authorities say Harvey admitted to fatally shooting the victim and dumping Vindel’s car with his body in it. He has been arrested and will be charged with first-degree murder.