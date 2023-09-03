ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Elyria Police Department said that a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Elyia Chronicle newspaper early Sunday morning.

Police confirmed surveillance video showed four suspects were involved and were riding in or driving three vehicles.

The victim was shot twice including once in the chest and the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m., police told FOX 8 News.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending notification of his family members.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Elyria Police Department.

Fox 8 reached out to the newspaper for comment.