AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly homicide.

According to a press release from police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times outside a home in the 300 block of Howe St. on Thursday night.

Police say officers responded around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man died at the hospital. He has not been identified.

Police found more than half a dozen shell casings while investigating the scene. Investigators say witnesses saw a car fleeing the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Tipsters can remain anonymous.