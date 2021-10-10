Man shot, killed in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking anyone with information to come forward about the shooting death of a man in Cleveland Heights this past week.

According to a Facebook post, police say on October 6 around 8 p.m. they responded to a report of man shot in the area of Goodnor and Berkshire.

The victim, Kyler Bland, was walking in the area when an unknown suspect fired three shots and hit him once, according to police.

Police say Bland was able to run to his residence nearby where police responded and provided immediate aid.

He died later at the hospital.

CHPD is asking anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident to please contact 216-321-1234 or the Tipline at 216-291-5010.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463 as reward money is available. All tipsters will remain anonymous.