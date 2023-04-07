Canton, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after being shot in Canton early Friday morning.

Canton police officers arrived at the scene on the 1900 block of Otto Place around 12:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Canton Police Department.

According to the release, officers found the victim, identified as 35-year-old Bryson Barksdale, inside the home.

Barksdale was unresponsive and have an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, the release said.

Barksdale was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

No further details were available.