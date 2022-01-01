Man shot, killed during ‘disturbance’ in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a ‘disturbance’ on Saturday morning in Elyria.

At 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 2 Kerstetter Way, where they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot, according to a release from police.

Police say they provided first aid before the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Police say there was a disturbance outside 2 Kerstetter Way right before the shooting happened and the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Kasperovich at 440-326-1213 or here.