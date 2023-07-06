[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Thursday, July 6, 2023.]

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Terrace Road early Thursday, according to police.

Police who responded to 14000 Terrace Road found the man dead of a gunshot wound at the scene, according to a news release from East Cleveland Police Department. He was pronounced dead at a hospital just before 4 a.m.

His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of family members.

Detectives are still investigating. Anyone who was at the apartment complex at 14000 Terrace Road and has information related to the shooting is urged to call detectives at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.