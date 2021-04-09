Man shot, killed at Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s remembered as loving father

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s worker murdered at the restaurant Thursday as 30-year-old Shawn Fann, of Akron.

Relatives said Fann, who went by “Polo,” was a manager at the McDonald’s, where he had worked for about ten years. He was a father of five young children, ranging in age from two to eight.

Cuyahoga Falls Police responded to the Howe Avenue restaurant around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Investigators said another McDonald’s employee, 34 year-old Christopher Riddick, confronted Fann inside the restaurant and shot him in the chest.

Riddick ran from the restaurant and was arrested nearby, according to investigators.

Fann was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We’re hurt,” cousin James Youngs said. “Shawn was doing the right thing, he was at work making an honest living to take care of his children.”

Youngs described Fann as a hard worker and caring father known for cracking jokes.

“Shawn was very loving, he wasn’t confrontational. He was an excellent father to his children,” Youngs said.

Police said the motive remained under investigation.

“We’re still trying to put the pieces together,” Youngs said.

Riddick was arraigned in Stow Municipal Court on a felony aggravated murder charge Friday morning. He was ordered to remain in the Summit County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, and the case was bound over to Summit County Court.

The McDonald’s location remained closed Friday. Its owner released a statement saying it is offering employees counseling and support and working with law enforcement in the investigation.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our incredible team member as a result of this senseless and tragic incident. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time,” McDonald’s owner and operator Charlie Galloway said in the statement.