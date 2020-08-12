Man shot in the face near East Cleveland gas station; two more shooting victims found in nearby apartment

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Three people were critically hurt in shootings in East Cleveland late Tuesday night.

According to East Cleveland police, officers responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the face at the 15400 block of Euclid near a gas station.

In a press release, East Cleveland police say once officers were on the scene, they learned there were two other shooting victims that had been shot in a nearby apartment.

Two others were found in the residence in the 1800 block of Charles.

Police have not said whether the shootings are connected.

All three victims are in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

If you have information that can help police, call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)681-2162.

