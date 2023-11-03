ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A man was shot outside of a local Walmart just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Elyria police, a 911 call reported the man had been shot in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1000 Chestnut Commons. Officials called the shooting an “isolated incident.”

Several hours later, at about 1:45 a.m., officials reported a suspect, who had traveled to Oberlin, was taken into custody.

The condition of the victim was not immediately available. Officials say the victim was taken to the University Hospital of Elyria.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Demarco at 440-326-1201; or via email at ademarco@cityofelyria.org. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 84741.