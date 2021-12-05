Man shot in OfficeMax parking lot in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a OfficeMax in Cleveland Heights.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:45 a.m. with members of the Cleveland Heights Police Department arriving at Severance Town Center for reports of a male shot.

Police said it appears that two men who knew one another had planned to meet. They reportedly got into an altercation while talking in a vehicle, and one man shot the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the abdomen, police said, and his condition is not known at this time.

No one else was injured and police said they plan to release more information after speaking to witnesses and those involved in the incident.