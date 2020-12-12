Man shot in head outside Akron convenience store

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was shot in the head outside a convenience store in Akron following an altercation.

It happened just after noon Friday at the One Stop Go on Diagonal Road.

Akron police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was involved in a fight with an unidentified suspect. At some point, a second suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The two ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in stable condition. According to police, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

