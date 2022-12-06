CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for the man they believe shot a 46-year-old man in the head inside a convenience store, killing him.

It happened just before noon Thursday, Nov. 24, at Super One Market, 4501 Lee Road.

The victim was in line when the suspect — a man believed to be between 25 years old and 30 years old with a short afro and small beard — approached him and shot him in the head, according to a Tuesday news release. The suspect then left the gun in the parking lot — which was later recovered by officers — and fled in a vehicle.

Officers rendered aid until EMS responders took him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he went into intensive care. He died more than a week later, on Dec. 4, according to the release.

The Fourth District Detective Bureau case is now being led by the city police homicide unit. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).