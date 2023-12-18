COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on an overnight shooting to call detectives.

According to officials, a vehicle with three people inside was hit by gunfire at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. The vehicle was driving in the 2900 block of South Arlington Road. The area is a busy stretch during business hours with many stores and restaurants.

Officials determined the vehicle was struck by rounds fired by a rifle and a handgun.

A 32-year-old man in the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to a press release.

Police say the victims’ vehicle was leaving an “after-hours party.”

The man shot was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317